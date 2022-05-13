Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Oro Valley residents raise concerns over trash in wildlife corridor

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Barbed wire, broken glass, and other debris is piling up in an area where wildlife frequent and it’s becoming an eyesore for some residents.

This is happening in the wildlife corridor near the Oro Valley Marketplace off of Tangerine.

Some residents are concerned that this trash could harm wildlife if they get caught in it, but Pima County says cleaning up the trash could cause even more problems.

“There are bobcats and javelina trotting through with their young and we don’t want them to be injured by rusty barbed wire and tangles of old bailing wire and these sharp dangerous objects,” Oro Valley resident Dr. Amy Eisenberg said.

Broken bottles, parts of tires, even some rusty sheet metal are all things you’ll find in the wildlife corridor. Some of it is old and still left from when this spot was a dumping site, but some of it is from people dumping their trash now.

“Contemporary stuff has no place here. If we remove this stuff, the native vegetation may regenerate and animals will have a safe corridor alongside this Oro Valley Marketplace,” she said.

Dr. Eisenberg took her concerns to Pima County. When they told her the area wouldn’t be cleaned up, she brought her worries to KOLD. We spoke with the county about why there wasn’t a plan to get the trash picked up.

“If we were to bring in those bigger machinery types of equipment, the back loaders, the scrapers, we would have to remove infrastructure in order to get into the wash. We would potentially have to blade around these trees. We would actually do more of an environmental harm by picking up the trash than just leaving it,” said Joseph Cuffari, program manager for Pima County Regional Flood Control.

They will take away the big stuff, but the glass and debris will stay.

But is it a threat to wildlife in the area?

The county brought along a research scientist who says trash can have lots of impacts on wildlife, but it depends on the trash.

″I think of all the threats they have to deal with, it wouldn’t be a big concern of mine. Maybe that one individual animal might suffer a little while until the wound healed up,” Matt Goode said.

Though things like barbed wire and broken glass have the potential to injure wildlife passing through, he believes the animals will be able to avoid it for the most part.

For that smaller debris, the county is hoping that during monsoon it will flow into the trash captures they have. They say that will be the easiest and most environmentally friendly way to clean some of it up.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
Joshua Olser, 3, was reunited with his parents after going missing on Mount Lemmon on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Young child found safe after going missing on Mount Lemmon
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Firefighter Jason Schafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.
Baby Owl rescued from San Rafael fire
Police say a man jumped a fence into the Tortoise habitat of the Reid Park Zoo.
Police: Man caught trespassing at Reid Park Zoo
Oro Valley residents raise concerns over trash in wildlife corridor
Oro Valley residents raise concerns over trash in wildlife corridor
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices hold 1st meeting since leak of draft Roe opinion