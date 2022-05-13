Advertise
Pima County inmate dies in jail

Alejandro Romo, 42, was found dead in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early Friday, May 13. Romo, facing burglary and theft charges, was booked into the facility on Wednesday, May 11.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate died in the Pima County jail on Friday, May 13.

According to a news release from Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. and called for help.

Staff immediately went into the cell and tried to resuscitate the inmate until fire crews arrived.

Once fire crews got there, 42-year-old Alejandro Romo as pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Romo had no signs of trauma and there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Romo had previously been charged with third-degree burglary and vehicle theft.

According to court documents, he had been scheduled to make an appearance in court Thursday morning.

