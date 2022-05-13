Police: Man caught trespassing at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police detained a man after he allegedly scaled a fence to get into the Reid Park Zoo on Thursday, May 12.

Staff who saw it happen called police and led him out of the zoo, where police escorted him off the property.

Authorities say the only habitat he got into was the tortoise habitat, and no animals or humans were harmed during the incident.

“People trespassing into the Zoo can pose serious threats to themselves and the animals,” Reid Park Zoological Society President and CEO Nancy Kluge was quoted as saying in a news release. “We are glad that no one was hurt, but we are taking this incident seriously.”

Klug thanked police and the staff who responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.