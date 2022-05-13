Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson High School counselor is accused of having sex with a teen student.

The Tucson Police Department said detectives received a report on May 3 about an inappropriate relationship between Zobella Brazil Vinik and a 15-year-old student.

The TPD said detectives conducted interviews and searched electronic devices before arresting the 29-year-old Vinik on Wednesday, May 11.

According to Tucson Unified School District, Vinik resigned on Thursday, May 5.

As of Friday, Vinik was not in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. She is facing a charge of sexual conduct with a minor. Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME anonymously.

According to the interim complaint, Vinik’s ex-wife called police after finding evidence that Vinik was having a relationship with the minor.

The minor initially told investigators it wasn’t true, but they later admitted the romantic relationship started in February 2022.

Police said there was plenty of evidence in their cell phones that they were in a relationship. The minor told investigators they knew the relationship was “bad because of Zobella’s age.”

Tucson Unified Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo released the following statement about the incident.

On May 4th, 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik. The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High. Working with the Tucson High administration, the District administration acted swiftly to remove the counselor from campus and place her on administrative leave. Our School Safety Department immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation into this alleged incident, which is currently ongoing. On Thursday May 5th, 2022, Ms. Vinik resigned her position from the Tucson Unified School District and is no longer an employee of the district. The Tucson Unified School District administration will continue to cooperate with the Tucson Police Department in its ongoing investigation. Our administration will continue to emphasize the health and safety of our students as our highest priority.

