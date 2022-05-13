Advertise
Tucson police looking for missing, vulnerable woman

Amanda Aul was last seen Thursday.
Amanda Aul was last seen Thursday.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Thursday, May 12.

Authorities say 29-year-old Amanda Aul was seen earlier Thursday near South Sahuara avenue and East 29th Street.

She is described as standing at five feet and weighing 165 pounds.

Officers say they don’t know what she was last seen wearing, and she may change clothes frequently.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

