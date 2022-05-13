Advertise
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl in Tucson

Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on Wednesday, May 11.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen girl in Tucson earlier this week.

The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez was found dead near Prince and Stone early Wednesday, May 11. A second victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries.

The TPD said Andres Machado, 20, was taken into custody with the assistance of several units, including SWAT and K-9, on May 12.

Machado is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The TPD said Machado and Dominguez knew each other.

Andres Machado is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez in Tucson on Wednesday, May 11.(Tucson Police Department)

