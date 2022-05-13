UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl in Tucson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen girl in Tucson earlier this week.
The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez was found dead near Prince and Stone early Wednesday, May 11. A second victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries.
The TPD said Andres Machado, 20, was taken into custody with the assistance of several units, including SWAT and K-9, on May 12.
Machado is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The TPD said Machado and Dominguez knew each other.
