UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies closed Sunrise Drive east of Swan Road because of a crash on...
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area early Friday, May 13.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing a manslaughter charge a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near East Sunrise Drive and North Craycroft Road in the Tucson area early Friday, May 13.

Bradley Schaffer, 35, is facing charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Pima County jail.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said a passerby reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle and was seriously injured around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene, where they found 52-year-old Rhett Wilbur in “extremely critical condition,” and began treating him. Tucson fire medics arrived on the scene and took over his treatment, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Authorities determined the vehicle involved had fled the scene before they arrived. As deputies began searching the area, someone reported that a suspicious vehicle had been abandoned in the area.

Deputies said the vehicle appeared to have damage that was consistent with the collision, and identified the suspect as Schaffer.

Anyone with information on Wilbur’s death is asked to call 911. Or, you can submit an anonymous tip with the potential for a reward by phone, by text or by visiting 88crime.org.

