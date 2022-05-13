Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Two in custody after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies closed Sunrise Drive east of Swan Road because of a crash on...
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area early Friday, May 13.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are in custody after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near East Sunrise Drive and North Craycroft Road in the Tucson area early Friday, May 13.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, two people were taken into custody but investigators do not know which one of them was driving.

The PCSD has not identified the pedestrian as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Eastbound Sunrise Drive was closed at Swan Road for the investigation, but it was open again by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Aiden Huggins, 20, is facing charges in connection with a shooting near Houghton and Escalante...
NEW DETAILS: Shooting suspect was carrying whip when altercation with alleged victim began near Houghton, Escalante roads
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl in Tucson
Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said these four people are suspects from an armed robbery...
Authorities looking for four armed robbery suspects

Latest News

A broken water main resulted in pavement damage on Naranja Drive, east of La Cañada Drive, on...
UPDATE: Naranja Drive in Oro Valley reopens following water main break earlier in week
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl in Tucson
Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson
ADOT and city engineers evaluated the overpass on Wednesday.
McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe safe to reopen after small cracks found