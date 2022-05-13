UPDATE: Two in custody after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are in custody after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near East Sunrise Drive and North Craycroft Road in the Tucson area early Friday, May 13.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, two people were taken into custody but investigators do not know which one of them was driving.

The PCSD has not identified the pedestrian as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Eastbound Sunrise Drive was closed at Swan Road for the investigation, but it was open again by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.