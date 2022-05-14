Apache County Sheriff’s Office searching for 11-year-old boy with autism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Apache County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating 11-year-old Preston Michael Owens. He has autism and ADHD. Police said he walked away from his home and was last seen near M.P. 341 on HWY 191. He has no food or water and has been missing since 12:00 p.m. on May 13, 2022.

Owens has black hair, brown eyes, black batman shirt, plaid pajamas bottoms and no shoes.

If you know of anything, please call Sgt. Daniel Prieto 928-337-4321.

