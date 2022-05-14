Back with a bang: University of Arizona class of 2022 enjoys full commencement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday night, the University of Arizona hosted its 158th commencement ceremony.

About 8,000 students graduated this spring, and just over half of them attended the event at Arizona Stadium. It was the first time in two years the school held a graduation ceremony without COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials estimate more than 40,000 people, including graduates, were at Friday’s commencement.

The keynote speaker was world-renowned planetary scientist and U of A alumnus Dante Lauretta. As the principal investigator for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, Lauretta is working to bring back samples from an asteroid that’s potentially hazardous to earth.

“[These graduates] are launching into the next phase of their life,” said Lauretta. “My biggest advice is to say ‘yes’ to opportunity. I remember that self-doubt, like I’m not good enough to apply for a NASA program. It’s like, ‘They want the best ... and am I that?’ But it’s when you embrace that and recognize that you’re not going to know everything, you are going to learn on the job, that’s what you really need to accept; ‘I can take on this challenge.’”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.