City leaders looking for input on Reid Park’s master plan

(City of Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Parks and Recreation is asking for the community’s input regarding upgrades to Gene C. Reid Park.

Organizers are looking for a design that protects the best features of the park, while leaving room for future improvements.

A map-based survey is now open to the public. Community members are encouraged to share how they use the park now, and what they hope to see in future upgrades. The survey will close on Tuesday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Members of the park’s planning team will be set up at the following locations answer questions:

