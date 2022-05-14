FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Records in jeopardy Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record and near-record heat expected tomorrow across southern Arizona as high pressure builds over the region. The upper-level ridge will shift east by next week allowing for a few degrees of cooling. Otherwise, dry, warm and breezy conditions expected next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot with a high near 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

