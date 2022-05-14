Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Records in jeopardy Sunday

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record and near-record heat expected tomorrow across southern Arizona as high pressure builds over the region. The upper-level ridge will shift east by next week allowing for a few degrees of cooling. Otherwise, dry, warm and breezy conditions expected next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot with a high near 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Family of teen girl fatally shot in Tucson speaks out
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft
Aiden Huggins, 20, is facing charges in connection with a shooting near Houghton and Escalante...
NEW DETAILS: Shooting suspect was carrying whip when altercation with alleged victim began near Houghton, Escalante roads
Alejandro Romo, 42, was found dead in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early...
Pima County inmate dies in jail

Latest News

Allie Potter May 14 Weather
Nearing record breaking temperatures this weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest weekend in eight months is upon us!
Firefighter Jason Shafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.
Sierra Vista Fire Department assistant engine operator rescues baby owl from wildfire
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022