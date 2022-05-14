“It’s a good time to be looking for a job.”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new generation of Wildcats are entering the workforce. This comes at a time when unemployment rates are hitting record new lows.

These new lows will give the class of 2022 will have a leg up on the job search compared to year’s past.

“Wages are rising rapidly. So, it’s a good time to be a student coming out of college and looking for a job,” said George Hammond, economist at the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.

He added that the class of 2022 is off to a great start.

There are plenty of jobs are available not just here in Arizona, but nationwide, according to Hammond. This as Arizona hit a new low for unemployment in March at just 3.3%.

But some industries were hit harder than others during the pandemic.

“Some sectors are really struggling to hire particularly in the travel and tourism sectors that were affected most by the pandemic,” Hammond said.

Recent graduate Danielle Main is using that shortage to her advantage. She said she is excited about all of these opportunities and says she’s hoping to take this time to consider all of her options. “I’m really excited to explore all of those because who knows maybe I’ll go one way, than I thought.”

But, whether you’re a recent college graduate or you’re just looking for a career change, Hammond advises to start applying for those job openings now.

“Employers are working hard to attract the talent that they need so keep that in mind when negotiating your pay. For now, workers have a lot of leverage. It’s a good time to ask for a raise and negotiate for that salary that you really want.”

