Missing Missouri children found safe near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three children who were taken by their non-custodial mother in March were found safe near Tucson.

“It is estimated that there are approximately 400,000 missing children in the United States. Many missing children are never reported to authorities,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales was quoted as saying. “I am pleased that 3 of these vulnerable children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service and can now obtain the support and healing they deserve.”

On March 23, U.S. Marshals say, three children, ages 10, nine and eight, were in the state of Missouri’s custody and had a scheduled visitation with their biological mother, Brittany Barnes, and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, when the couple took them without permission.

Barnes and Beverly allegedly fled the state in a black Infinity XQ60.

An arrest warrant was issued for the couple on April 8, charging them with kidnapping and custodial interference.

On May 5, investigators in Missouri sought help from U.S. Marshals, who received information that the couple and children were in the Tucson area.

Authorities conducted surveillance at several locations in Tucson for several days, but did not find arnes, Beverly or the kids.

Nearly a week later, their car was found at Casino Del Sol and Marshals worked with Pascua Yaqui Police to confirm they were staying at a hotel associated with the casino.

Around noon on Friday, May 13, Marshals said, they were seen leaving the hotel and getting into their car. Authorities then took them into custody, and the children were turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety, pending their return to Missouri.

