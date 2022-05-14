Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Nearing record breaking temperatures this weekend

Allie Potter May 14 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer-like heat coming for the weekend with near record high temperatures. No rain in sight as dry conditions continue.

Several degrees of cooling by the middle of the week, but still well above average for mid May.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 103. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 102. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Family of teen girl fatally shot in Tucson speaks out
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft
Aiden Huggins, 20, is facing charges in connection with a shooting near Houghton and Escalante...
NEW DETAILS: Shooting suspect was carrying whip when altercation with alleged victim began near Houghton, Escalante roads
Alejandro Romo, 42, was found dead in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early...
Pima County inmate dies in jail

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest weekend in eight months is upon us!
Firefighter Jason Shafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.
Sierra Vista Fire Department assistant engine operator rescues baby owl from wildfire
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022
KOLD NOON FORECAST
KOLD NOON FORECAST