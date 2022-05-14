Nearing record breaking temperatures this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer-like heat coming for the weekend with near record high temperatures. No rain in sight as dry conditions continue.

Several degrees of cooling by the middle of the week, but still well above average for mid May.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 103. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 102. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Breezy.

