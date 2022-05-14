Advertise
New homes under construction, up in flames

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.(Jennifer Noyce)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Northwest Fire District is investigating a fire which consisted of 12 homes, all under construction. Fire crews arrived at 11300 N Leopard Gecko Terrace Friday night at 11:30 p.m. The area had new homes under construction that were unoccupied. A total of 12 houses were involved.

NW Fire said, there were no civilian injuries. The scene is still active with investigators working to determine origin and cause.

