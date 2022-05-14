Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president’s personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple’s assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Huggins, 20, is facing charges in connection with a shooting near Houghton and Escalante...
NEW DETAILS: Shooting suspect was carrying whip when altercation with alleged victim began near Houghton, Escalante roads
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl in Tucson
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Two in custody after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft
Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

A boy was dragged hundreds of feet by a school bus after his backpack got caught in the door,...
‘I thought he was going to die’: Child dragged hundreds of feet by school bus, mom says
Gonzalo Lopez, 47, escaped from a prison bus near the town of Centerville, Texas, on Thursday.
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas
“It’s a good time to be looking for a job.”
“It’s a good time to be looking for a job.”
A boy was dragged hundreds of feet by a school bus after his backpack got caught in the door...
Child injured after being dragged by school bus
Firefighter Jason Shafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.
Sierra Vista Fire Department assistant engine operator rescues baby owl from wildfire