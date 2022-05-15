Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record set in 1934 predicted to be broken

Allie Potter Weather May 15
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record and near record heat this weekend, with no rain in sight as dry conditions continue.

May 15, 1934, 104 degrees was recorded at the Tucson International Airport. Sunday, 107 degrees is predicted. Several degrees of cooling by the middle of next week, but still well above average for the middle of May. Breezy at times, especially late in the week.

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 102. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 99. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

