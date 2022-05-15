Smugglers Fire burns 30 acres in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are battling a wildfire in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.

The Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management said the Smugglers Fire started in rugged terrain northwest of Sasabe.

As of 1 p.m., the fire had burned 30 acres and was spreading southward.

The fire was not threatening any structures, according to state officals.

Crews are using aircraft to battle the blaze and more engines have been requested.

