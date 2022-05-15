Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Total lunar eclipse takes place Sunday evening

Total Lunar Eclipse
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Flandrau Science Center and Planterium is gearing up the total lunar eclipse. There will be free telescope viewings on the University Mall at UArizona along with Tucson sky talks and a lunar lecture.

A laser light show -will also take place featuring the soundtrack of Pink Dloyd’s Dark Side of the Moon!

The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will end once the total lunar eclipse ends, at 9:53 p.m.

Timing out the total lunar eclipse
Timing out the total lunar eclipse(NWS Tucson)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
New homes under construction, up in flames
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Family of teen girl fatally shot in Tucson speaks out
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Records in jeopardy Sunday
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 530 forecast
The owl's wing feathers were melted by the heat of the fire but are expected to grow back with...
Great Horned owl rescued from San Rafael fire to make a full recovery