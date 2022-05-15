Total lunar eclipse takes place Sunday evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Flandrau Science Center and Planterium is gearing up the total lunar eclipse. There will be free telescope viewings on the University Mall at UArizona along with Tucson sky talks and a lunar lecture.

A laser light show -will also take place featuring the soundtrack of Pink Dloyd’s Dark Side of the Moon!

The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will end once the total lunar eclipse ends, at 9:53 p.m.

Timing out the total lunar eclipse (NWS Tucson)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.