UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died days after a crash in Tucson, according to authorities.

The Tucson Police Department said the two-vehicle accident happened Sunday, May 8 at the intersection of Grant and Alvernon.

The TPD said 30-year-old Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone was riding his motorcycle through the intersection when a vehicle turned in front of him.

Carisbarone was transported to a local hospital and the TPD said officers were told on May 14 that he had died.

The TPD said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was not impaired, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges or citations have been issued.

According to the TPD, this is the eighth fatal motorcycle crash in the city this year.

