Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Family of teen girl fatally shot in Tucson speaks out
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft
Aiden Huggins, 20, is facing charges in connection with a shooting near Houghton and Escalante...
NEW DETAILS: Shooting suspect was carrying whip when altercation with alleged victim began near Houghton, Escalante roads
Alejandro Romo, 42, was found dead in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early...
Pima County inmate dies in jail

Latest News

Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
Gov. Hochul speaks on the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.
Gov. Hochul: "It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop