Warrant issued for a Phoenix jail inmate mistakenly released

Anthony Pena pretended to be someone else and was released from jail, MCSO said.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP & 3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who was mistakenly released. Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another inmate and was released around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, but the mistake wasn’t realized until six hours later.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly releases wrong inmate

Authorities say Pena was originally booked on a warrant for failure to appear and drug charges with a $250 bond. Sheriff’s officials say an internal investigation in connection to the erroneous release will be conducted to reveal any possible negligence or policy violations. Deputies released a photo of Pena Friday afternoon. If you see him, contact the Phoenix Police Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

