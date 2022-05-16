Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 14 homes that were under construction in Marana burned late Friday, May 13.
Arson investigation underway after 14 homes under construction go up in flames in Marana
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 50% contained
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson
Allie Potter Weather May 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record set in 1934 predicted to be broken

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
House subpoenas its own, sets new norm after Jan. 6 attack
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other lawmakers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on...
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Tucsonans weigh in on Roe v. Wade draft opinion