Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona softball head to Columbia Regional

University of Arizona softball.
University of Arizona softball.(KOLD News 13)
By Arizona Athletics
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona softball begins its postseason road in Missouri, where the Wildcats will compete in the Columbia Regional.

Other teams in the regional include host No. 15 seed Tigers, Illinois and Missouri State.

The Wildcats open the regional against Illinois. First pitch is 1:30 p.m. Friday and the game will be on ESPNU.

The Wildcats’ postseason appearance marks Arizona’s 35th straight selection. The 35 consecutive seasons is the longest active streak and the NCAA Softball record. Arizona has been invited to postseason play every season since 1987, former head coach Mike Candrea’s second year on campus.

Arizona will hit the road for NCAA Regionals for the 15th time and first time since 2016.

The Cats open the event on Friday, May 20 vs. Illinois, an at-large selection from the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini went 34-20 (15-7 Big Ten) in 2022.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 33-20 (8-16 Pac-12). Arizona has one of the most dominant offenses in the nation which is ranked tenth in batting average (.329) and ninth in home runs (86). In the Pac-12, Arizona is first in batting average, hits (446), RBI (317), and runs scored (334). Sophomore Allie Skaggs is the Pac-12′s co-leader in home runs with 22 homers this season. Three Wildcats are ranked in the top four of the conference in home runs.

Arizona has advanced out of 31 of the 34 regionals since 1987 and owns an 98-12 record in the round overall. Arizona has advanced to the super regional round in 15 of the 16 seasons since they began in 2005.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
New homes under construction, up in flames
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Family of teen girl fatally shot in Tucson speaks out
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft

Latest News

Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’