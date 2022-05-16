Firefighter goes missing in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Bureau of Land Management firefighter from Nevada has gone missing in Arizona

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra Vista on Saturday, May 14.

“Patrick was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he failed to report to duty the next morning,” the Coronado National Forest said in a Facebook post.

Gladics is 6-foot-4, 190 pounds with green eyes and sandy hair.

He may be driving a 2016 white Ford Explorer with government plate I-620212.

Anyone with information about Gladics should email ian.gladics@gmail.com or call 541-286-5233.

