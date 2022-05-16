Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Firefighter goes missing in Sierra Vista

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra Vista on Saturday, May 14.(Coronado National Forest)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Bureau of Land Management firefighter from Nevada has gone missing in Arizona

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra Vista on Saturday, May 14.

“Patrick was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he failed to report to duty the next morning,” the Coronado National Forest said in a Facebook post.

Gladics is 6-foot-4, 190 pounds with green eyes and sandy hair.

He may be driving a 2016 white Ford Explorer with government plate I-620212.

Anyone with information about Gladics should email ian.gladics@gmail.com or call 541-286-5233.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
New homes under construction, up in flames
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 50% contained
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson
Allie Potter Weather May 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record set in 1934 predicted to be broken

Latest News

Monday, May 16th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot and breezy workweek weather
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We broke a record today in Tucson
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 50% contained