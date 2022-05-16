Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hot and breezy workweek weather

Monday, May 16th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday, Tucson broke the daily record high of 104° set in 1934 as temperatures topped out at 105°. We’re not looking to break any additional records this week, but highs will continue to warm well above normal. Triple digits likely Monday and Tuesday afternoons, with highs in the mid to upper 90s taking us through the rest of the workweek.

The dry weather pattern will persist, but dew points will improve for the week. Conditions will be breezy at times as well.

TODAY: Sunny with a high of 102 degrees. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees. Breezy

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

