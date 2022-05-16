Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We broke a record today in Tucson

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We hit 105 degrees at the Tucson International Airport today marking this the 7th earliest 105 degree occurrence on record. Average first 105 degree day is June 6th. Triple digits expected again tomorrow before several degrees of cooling for the rest of next week as high pressure shifts east.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a high near 101F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

