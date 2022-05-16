Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile is fighting for their life after a shooting at a party on the northwest side of Tucson early Saturday, May 14.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3700 block of West Brambly Place, which is near Orange Grove and Thornydale.

The PCSD said the juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the area before deputies arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.