Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Program testing Arizona wildlife, zoo animals for COVID-19

2 bobcats found at the front of a Southern Arizona home get care at the Tucson Wildlife Center.
2 bobcats found at the front of a Southern Arizona home get care at the Tucson Wildlife Center.(Heather Janssen (custom credit))
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new program is working with state and local wildlife officials to test wild animals for coronavirus.

TGen — also known as the Translational Genomics Research Institute — says it has started testing animals in captivity and out in the wild for the virus that causes COVID-19. Crews are working with zoo vets, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct routine monitoring.

Officials say that as of Monday, there have been no positive cases of COVID. TGen adds that there isn’t much evidence that animals can easily spread COVID to humans so far. Still, they say surveillance is important to help monitor for future outbreaks and check on the spread of other zoonotic diseases.

Wild mammals such as elk, skunks, coyotes, bobcats, deer, javelinas, and mountain lions are being tested alongside mammals often held in captivity, like lions, bears, elephants, goats, and macaques. Health experts say that there is no solid evidence that birds, reptiles, and other animals can catch COVID.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
New homes under construction, up in flames
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 50% contained
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson
Allie Potter Weather May 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record set in 1934 predicted to be broken

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
Firefighter goes missing in Sierra Vista
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Georgia resident Pankajkumar Patel, who checked a box...
Justices limit federal court review of some deportations