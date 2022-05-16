Suns season ends in blowout Game 7 loss to Mavericks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most promising seasons in team history came to a disappointing end on Sunday, as the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

A cold-shooting night left the Suns behind by 30 points at the half on the way to a 123-90 loss that eliminated the team from the postseason. Suns stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton combined for just 26 points. Booker and Paul were a combined 0-for-11 shooting in the first half. Dallas guard Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points.

Trailing by 42-points at the end of the third quarter, some fans began leaving early.

it's the end of the third quarter and fans are making their way to the exits here in Phoenix — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 16, 2022

After posting a NBA-best 64-18 record and a first round series victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Dallas in the Western Conference Semifinals. However, the Mavericks even the series at two games a piece with victories in Dallas before Phoenix pulled ahead with a Game 5 win. Dallas forced the decisive win with a victory in Game 6.

Following last season’s run to the NBA Finals, expectations were immense for the Suns. The shocking second-round exit will lead to an early offseason with many critical questions facing the franchise.

