Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Suns season ends in blowout Game 7 loss to Mavericks

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson looks at the scoreboard during the first half of Game 7 of...
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson looks at the scoreboard during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most promising seasons in team history came to a disappointing end on Sunday, as the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

A cold-shooting night left the Suns behind by 30 points at the half on the way to a 123-90 loss that eliminated the team from the postseason. Suns stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton combined for just 26 points. Booker and Paul were a combined 0-for-11 shooting in the first half. Dallas guard Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points.

Trailing by 42-points at the end of the third quarter, some fans began leaving early.

After posting a NBA-best 64-18 record and a first round series victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Dallas in the Western Conference Semifinals. However, the Mavericks even the series at two games a piece with victories in Dallas before Phoenix pulled ahead with a Game 5 win. Dallas forced the decisive win with a victory in Game 6.

Following last season’s run to the NBA Finals, expectations were immense for the Suns. The shocking second-round exit will lead to an early offseason with many critical questions facing the franchise.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
New homes under construction, up in flames
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Police: Tucson school counselor had sex with teen student
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Family of teen girl fatally shot in Tucson speaks out
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Sunrise and Craycroft in the Tucson area...
UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sunrise, Craycroft

Latest News

Stephen Curry has completed his college degree.
NBA star Stephen Curry finishes degree
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball around Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
Suns’ offense falters in Game 6, get crushed by Mavs
Former Hall of Fame player and coach Bob Lanier, spokesman for NBA's TeamUp, announces that...
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks against Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13),...
Suns explode in 3rd quarter, cruise to win over Dallas in Game 5