Suns season ends in blowout Game 7 loss to Mavericks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most promising seasons in team history came to a disappointing end on Sunday, as the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
A cold-shooting night left the Suns behind by 30 points at the half on the way to a 123-90 loss that eliminated the team from the postseason. Suns stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton combined for just 26 points. Booker and Paul were a combined 0-for-11 shooting in the first half. Dallas guard Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points.
Trailing by 42-points at the end of the third quarter, some fans began leaving early.
After posting a NBA-best 64-18 record and a first round series victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Dallas in the Western Conference Semifinals. However, the Mavericks even the series at two games a piece with victories in Dallas before Phoenix pulled ahead with a Game 5 win. Dallas forced the decisive win with a victory in Game 6.
Following last season’s run to the NBA Finals, expectations were immense for the Suns. The shocking second-round exit will lead to an early offseason with many critical questions facing the franchise.
