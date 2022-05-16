Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

University of Arizona Health Sciences studying antibiotic treatments for asthma in preschoolers

Study could forever change treatment of asthma for children 2-5 years old
(WILX)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences are working to prevent wheezing and asthma in preschoolers by looking at the effects of azithromycin therapy.

The national study will focus on preschoolers between the ages of 2-5 who are diagnosed with severe wheezing episodes at hospital emergency departments.

According to UA Health Sciences, more than 2.2 million children experience wheezing episodes severe enough to require emergency hospital visits every year in the United States. Around 15% of these children require hospitalization.

Kurt Denninghoff, MD, professor and associate head of research, said researchers already know bacteria and viruses are both associated with the risk of wheezing episodes and asthma in preschoolers, and therefore treatment is really promising. He said the team will be looking at whether the drug is effective because it treats inflammation, or because it eliminates bacteria causing wheezing.

No matter the results, Denninghoff said the study will forever change the treatment of asthma.

“Today we have a group of medications that are really useful in children who have moderate to severe asthma and those medications haven’t really changed in 15 to 20 years,” Denninghoff said. “If we find out Azithromycin works for this, it’ll be part of the toolset that a doctor has to take care of children with asthma. So, it’s a really really big deal.”

Researchers are using a $6.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to focus on three pathogenic bacteria found most frequently in the throats of children who wheeze. The team will also analyze participants by racial and ethnic subgroups to identify areas for further investigation.

The goal is to enroll 1,500 children between the ages of 18 months and 5 years.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under construction homes in Marana catch fire.
New homes under construction, up in flames
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 50% contained
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson
Allie Potter Weather May 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record set in 1934 predicted to be broken

Latest News

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
Firefighter goes missing in Sierra Vista
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Georgia resident Pankajkumar Patel, who checked a box...
Justices limit federal court review of some deportations
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Once neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership in historic shift
Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson