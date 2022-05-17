Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID cases and flu cases are both rising sharply as we head toward summer. But experts say it not something we can ignore.

The latest numbers from state heath services show just under 5,000 new COVID cases for the week of May 1, with 9% test positivity. Four weeks earlier, we had fewer than 2,000 new cases and test positivity was 3%

At the same time, new flu cases have nearly doubled and are now the highest since flu season started last October.

Date from the state health department shows a significant spike in flu cases in May. And it shows a steady trend upwards, even thought the temperatures are hot and most people are not aware flu season is still going strong.

And to make matters worse, Arizona is also seeing an increase in COVID cases at the same time., nearly a doubling of cases in the state and in Pima County is just the past two weeks.

But it brings to mind the concern many health experts had as we entered the flu season when the omicron variant was pushing cases upwards at a rapid clip. That concern was a twindemic, two respiratory diseases peaking at the same time.

Experts say COVID levels are expected to rise over the next few months, but flu cases will probably start trending down.

One reason for that is the school year is winding down, and students who have been exposed in closed classrooms will soon be free.

