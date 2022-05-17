Arson investigation launched after a dozen new, under construction homes go up in flames

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dozen unfinished homes in Marana that went up in flames appear to have been destroyed by an arsonist.

Marana Police are investigating the fire that started late Friday night off Leopard Gecko Terrace.

Twelve homes under construction were completely destroyed and two more were damaged by the fire in the Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom neighborhood.

“This is something that’s out of the ordinary, especially the number of homes that were damaged and all under construction. We’re looking at obviously the source and where the fire may have started,” said Lt. Tim Brunenkant of Marana PD.

Marana PD estimates hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Marana PD is partnering with Northwest Fire and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for the investigation. They’re also looking for help from the public to learn more about how the fire started.

“We’re gathering information. We’re trying to gather obviously if anyone has any ring camera footage or video surveillance from their homes to find out if there was a vehicle or people on foot to see if anyone was in that area,” said Lt. Brunenkant.

No one was injured in the fire, but members of the community are still shaken up. We spoke with a neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, about what she saw that night.

“It was pretty intense and shocking; you know because you just don’t expect to see a fire like that. I’m so glad it was on empty homes. It was kind of frightening,” she said.

She and her husband were one of the first to call 911. She says it’s a safe neighborhood, but she’s seen people going through other empty homes in the neighborhood before.

“They were going through the empty homes searching for things, but I’ve heard people running and people on my rocks a couple of times. I’m just concerned because I don’t know if someone is creeping around the neighborhood at night,” she said.

Investigators are still working to find the suspects responsible for the fire. Anyone with any information is asked to call Marana PD or 88-CRIME.

