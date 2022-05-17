Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.(Source: Medical Detection Dogs)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You already know dogs can sniff out bombs, drugs, and even trapped earthquake survivors – but a new study suggests they can also sniff out COVID-19.

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.

The dogs correctly identified 92% of positive samples and 91% of negative samples.

Then they moved on to sniffing hundreds of airport passengers, where they correctly identified 98.7% of negative samples.

The dogs only missed three positive cases, but there weren’t enough positive samples among the airport passengers to get an accuracy percentage.

The preliminary study out of Finland was published Monday in the journal BMJ Global Health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Missing firefighter’s vehicle found at Sierra Vista Walmart
At least 14 homes that were under construction in Marana burned late Friday, May 13.
Arson investigation underway after 14 homes under construction go up in flames in Marana
Around one in every five stores may be overcharging for goods, 3 On Your Side finds.
1 in 5 stores in Arizona charging more than posted prices, inspection reports say
Sen. Rodgers made a controversial comment about Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

Latest News

A House panel is hearing about unexplained phenomena.
House holds UFO hearing
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race