Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a maroon minivan. The three women who were shot were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.(Source: Dallas Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:37 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime, police said early Tuesday.

The suspect was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said, and Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day.

Garcia said last week that last Wednesday’s shooting at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.

The Dallas shooting occurred a few days before a white gunman killed 10 Black people Saturday at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket and a gunman authorities said was motivated by political hatred against Taiwan killed one person and wounded five Sunday at a southern California church where mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners had gathered.

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a maroon minivan. Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings, including an April 2 drive-by in the area where the salon is located. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

Garcia said the vehicle was also linked to a drive-by shooting on May 10 about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of the shopping center where Wednesday’s shooting happened.

The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Jane Bae, the daughter of one of the wounded women, told The Associated Press last week that her mother told her that the man, who she didn’t recognize, calmly walked in, opened fire and then left.

“He was calm. He just walked up to it and then stood there — didn’t walk around — but stood there and shot like 20 shots and then just calmly went out,” said Bae, who wasn’t there but had spoken with her mother.

The salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.

Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Missing firefighter’s vehicle found at Sierra Vista Walmart
Around one in every five stores may be overcharging for goods, 3 On Your Side finds.
1 in 5 stores in Arizona charging more than posted prices, inspection reports say
At least 14 homes that were under construction in Marana burned late Friday, May 13.
Arson investigation underway after 14 homes under construction go up in flames in Marana
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 90% contained

Latest News

Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments
Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego
The tunnel stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to about 300 feet north of the border.
Feds find smuggling tunnel linking US and Mexico
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Opening statements set in trial linked to Russia probe