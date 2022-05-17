FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying dry with highs in the 90s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a 3-day stretch of highs in the triple digits, Tucson looks to (barely) break the streak starting Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected for the rest of the workweek, with temperatures a degree or two cooler each and every day.

Higher wind gusts return Friday and into the weekend, with triple digits possible again by the end of the 7-day forecast.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

