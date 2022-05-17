Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying dry with highs in the 90s

Tuesday, May 17th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a 3-day stretch of highs in the triple digits, Tucson looks to (barely) break the streak starting Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected for the rest of the workweek, with temperatures a degree or two cooler each and every day.

Higher wind gusts return Friday and into the weekend, with triple digits possible again by the end of the 7-day forecast.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Missing firefighter’s vehicle found at Sierra Vista Walmart
Around one in every five stores may be overcharging for goods, 3 On Your Side finds.
1 in 5 stores in Arizona charging more than posted prices, inspection reports say
At least 14 homes that were under construction in Marana burned late Friday, May 13.
Arson investigation underway after 14 homes under construction go up in flames in Marana
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 90% contained

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A few degrees cooler, breezy this work week
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Missing firefighter’s vehicle found at Sierra Vista Walmart
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022
The Smugglers Fire started in Pima County on Sunday, May 15.
Smugglers Fire burning in Pima County 90% contained