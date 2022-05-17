Free to Kill Update: Mother of killed teen wants truth behind her daughter’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Credible sources are coming forward saying Pima County’s mission to reduce the jail population is putting the public in danger.

Probation officers describe alarming cases of dangerous probationers being released and then ending up back in jail on murder charges.

One of the probation officers agreed to an interview to shed light on critical concerns, but wanted to remain anonymous because of potential retaliation.

A dangerous felon on probation ordered not to possess a weapon is released by the court repeatedly.

The probation officers argue 20-year-old Andres Machado should have been sitting in jail awaiting trial.

While out on probation, police say, he fired a round into a car windshield hitting 18-year-old Emma Dominquez in the neck, killing her despite life-saving efforts.

“She’s an amazing person,” said Leanna Alverez, Emma’s mother.

Emma had just turned 18, just week away from her high school graduation.

Leanna didn’t know about Machado or any relationship between the two.

“Nothing,” she said, “I’ve never seen this person in my life. Never heard of him.”

So she didn’t know about his long list of misdemeanor and felony charges that include burglary and aggravated assault dating back years.

She also didn’t know that he was a Probation Domestic Violence Absconder and on probation for Grand Theft Auto.

City Court records this past year reveal a petition to revoke probation, a few failures to appear, and warrants ordered.

“I got cheated out of a daughter. If he would have been where he was supposed to be, my daughter would still be here,” Alvarez said.

Magistrate Judge Wendy Million has handled his violations before in Tucson Municipal Court and now Machado appears before her again, this time accused of second degree murder.

White prosecutors asked that Machado’s bond be set at $1 million, his defense counsel argued that he’d never be able to afford that, and requested a $25,000 bond instead.

The judge ultimately set his bond at $500,000.

It’s no surprise to the probation officers, who describe Machado as a heavy drug user with dangerous tendencies, that he would end up back in court and back in jail.

“Your hands are tied and it’s a huge responsibility on a probation officer’s back. It’s sleepless nights to know that somebody that is violent is running the streets and you are restricted in holding them accountable,” a probation officer explained.

The probation officers say they are restricted by order of their superiors to keep the jail population down, as described in a Adult Probation Department document.

Staff is directed to expand efforts to re-engage the absconder up to 90 days when risk is not unmanageable.

When asked if that’s working, the probation officer replied, “Absolutely not. Once they’re on absconder status, it’s very hard to find them. For lack of a better word, are flying in the wind and the next time you’ll see them again, it could be 10 months down the road and they’ve committed horrific events.”

KOLD is continuing its investigation into why many violent felons are not being properly tracked.

