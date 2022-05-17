Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile fighting for life following shooting at party on northwest side of Tucson
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
UPDATE: Missing firefighter’s vehicle found at Sierra Vista Walmart
At least 14 homes that were under construction in Marana burned late Friday, May 13.
Arson investigation underway after 14 homes under construction go up in flames in Marana
Around one in every five stores may be overcharging for goods, 3 On Your Side finds.
1 in 5 stores in Arizona charging more than posted prices, inspection reports say
Sen. Rodgers made a controversial comment about Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

Latest News

Sen. Rodgers made a controversial comment about Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
House subpoenas its own, sets new norm after Jan. 6 attack
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other lawmakers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on...
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers