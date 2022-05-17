Police investigating burglary at Sierra Vista school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help after someone reportedly broke into a local school and stole several items last week.

Authorities say the person pictured entered the Center for Academic Success around 1 a.m. in May 10 and took several items.

The suspect appears to be a Hispanic male, standing at about six feet, wearing black shoes, jeans, a black hat and a gray and orange backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-803-3550 or email svpdtip@sierravistaaz.gov and reference case number A22-14299.

