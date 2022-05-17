Police investigating burglary at Sierra Vista school
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help after someone reportedly broke into a local school and stole several items last week.
Authorities say the person pictured entered the Center for Academic Success around 1 a.m. in May 10 and took several items.
The suspect appears to be a Hispanic male, standing at about six feet, wearing black shoes, jeans, a black hat and a gray and orange backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call 520-803-3550 or email svpdtip@sierravistaaz.gov and reference case number A22-14299.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.