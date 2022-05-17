Advertise
Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”

Powell’s remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have made clear that the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point — double the usual increase — for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

A new report on consumer spending shows inflation will be a problem for months to come. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

