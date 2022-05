Southern Arizona high school graduations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is the schedule for graduation ceremonies at high schools across Southern Arizona:

Tucson Unified School District

Catalina High School - 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Pueblo High School - 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Santa Rita High School - 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Cholla High School - 7: 30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Rincon High School - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Sahuaro High School - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

University High School - 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Innovation Tech Nigh School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Palo Verde High Magnet School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Sabino High School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Tucson High Magnet School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Sunnyside Unified School District

Amphitheater Unified District

Canyon Del Oro High School - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17

Ironwood Ridge High School - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

Amphitheater High School - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19

Vail Unified School District

Andrada Polytechnic High School - 8 p.m. Friday, May 20

Cienega High School - 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Pantano High School - 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23

Vail Academy and High School - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24

Empire High School - 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Mica Mountain High School - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Marana Unified School District

Mountain View High School - 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17

Marana High School - 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

MCAT High School - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19

Sahuarita Unified School District

Flowing Wells Unified School District

Flowing Wells High School - Wednesday, May 25

Sierra Vista Unified School District

Buena High School - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Catalina Foothills School District

Catalina Foothills High School - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Douglas Unified School District

Douglas High School - Friday, May 27

Tanque Verde Unified School District

Tanque Verde High School - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24

Benson Unified School District

Benson High School - Friday, May 20

Tombstone Unified School district

Tombstone High School - Thursday, May 19

Bisbee Unified School District

Bisbee High School - Thursday, May 26

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.