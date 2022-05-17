Tucson Unified warns about possible large-scale student walkout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District is warning about a possible student walkout planned for Wednesday, May 18.

In a letter to parents, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Garbiel Trujillo said some students are planning to walk out to attend a women’s rights rally at the University of Arizona.

That rally is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to TUSD.

“The information promoting the event states that students are planning to walk out of school and march/drive to the Univerity of Arizona where the event will be taking place,” Trujillo wrote.

Trujillo asked parents to encourage their students to remain in class during the event.

“When students leave campus, without authorization, before the end of the school day, our ability to keep your kids safe is significantly compromised,” Trujillo wrote.

TUSD said the rally is not a district-sponsored event.

All students who leave will not be allowed back on campus for the day and they will be charged with an unexcused absence with “no opportunity to make up work.”

Trujillo said while district employees will not prevent students from leaving, they will “verbally direct them to return to class and proceed to inform them of the consequences of leaving campus without authorization.”

