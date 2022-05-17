Advertise
UPDATE: Firefighter found dead in Sierra Vista desert

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra...
According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra Vista on Saturday, May 14.(Coronado National Forest)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The body of a Bureau of Land Management firefighter was found on Tuesday, May 17 after he went missing the weekend before.

Authorities said they found the body of 38-year-old Patrick Gladics around noon in a desert area west of the Walmart in Sierra Vista, where the vehicle he was driving had been found.

Gladics had been in town on assignment from Nevada, authorities said.

“Patrick was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he failed to report to duty the next morning,” the Coronado National Forest said in a Facebook post.

Security footage from the parking lot showed Gladics walking northwest, away from the vehicle, around 5 a.m. Saturday. The SVPD said Gladics was wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap.

The case was referred to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

