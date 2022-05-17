UPDATE: Missing firefighter’s vehicle found at Sierra Vista Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Bureau of Land Management firefighter’s vehicle was recently located in the parking lot of the Walmart in Sierra Vista after he went missing last weekend.

According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra Vista on Saturday, May 14. He was here on assignment from Nevada, authorities said.

“Patrick was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he failed to report to duty the next morning,” the Coronado National Forest said in a Facebook post.

Sierra Vista police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said the vehicle, which had been issued to Gladics by BLM, was found with his personal belongings inside.

Security footage from the parking lot shows Gladics walking northwest, away from the vehicle, around 5 a.m., according to Borgstadt. Officers searched areas north and west of the parking lot, and believe Gladics is still nearby.

Gladics is 6-foot-4, 190 pounds with green eyes and sandy hair. Surveillance showed him wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about Gladics should email ian.gladics@gmail.com or call 541-286-5233.

