UPDATE: Vulnerable woman still missing

Amanda Aul was last seen Thursday.
Amanda Aul was last seen Thursday.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman who was reported missing on Thursday, May 12 still has not been found, according to Tucson police.

Authorities say 29-year-old Amanda Aul was seen earlier that day near South Sahuara avenue and East 29th Street.

She is described as standing at five feet and weighing 165 pounds.

Officers say they don’t know what she was last seen wearing, and she may change clothes frequently.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

