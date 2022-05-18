Advertise
Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde

A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in...
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18.

The Tucson Police Department said a woman in her 50s was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved abandoned their vehicle and ran away before officers showed up, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

