Bicyclist fighting for life following hit-and-run crash at Houghton, Tanque Verde
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman in her 50s was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved abandoned their vehicle and ran away before officers showed up, according to TPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
