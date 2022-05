TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near the intersection of Houghton and Tanque Verde in Tucson early Wednesday, May 18.

The Tucson Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local and late breaking stories.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.