FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slight downward trend of highs this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The slight downward trend of temperatures continues for another day, with highs on Wednesday topping out around 97° in Tucson. Friday will be the “coolest” day of the week with highs near normal, but it will also be the windiest.

Gusty winds take us through the weekend, with temperatures ticking back up in southern Arizona. Triple digits likely again by the end of the 7-day forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

