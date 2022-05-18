Missing Sierra Vista man found dead near Fairbank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista man who went missing last week has been found dead, according to authorities.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Donal Ray Duey, 84, was recovered near the Fairbank area.

Duey was reported missing Friday, May 13, when his vehicle was found abandoned near North In Balance Ranch Road and East Highway 82 in Whetstone.

Several groups, including the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue and Border Patrol, searched for Duey and a Silver Alert was issued.

The groups searched for Duey every day and found his body Wednesday.

